Affordable Moto E7 Plus Debuts In India: What Are The Key Features?

Motorola's new budget smartphone has been announced in India. The company has expanded its budget 'E' smartphone lineup with the launch of the Moto E7 Plus. The device was hitting the leaks factory consistently since long and has now officially made an entry in the sub Rs. 10,000 category of Android smartphones. The key highlights of the new Moto handset is a big 5,000 mAh battery and a 48MP dual-camera setup.

Motorola E7 Plus Hardware And Software Details

The Motorola E7 Plus features a waterdrop notch display which measures 6.5-inches. The IPS LCD panel offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and has a pixel density of 270 PPI. The display has narrow bezels, but the chin is slightly thick. For optics, the company has packed a dual-lens camera setup at the rear inside a square-shaped module.

The camera setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The waterdrop notch is a storehouse for an 8MP camera sensor which captures selfies and is used for video calls. Speaking of the processor, the device is equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.

The entry-level chipset is paired up with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB RAM. The Moto E7 Plus has been announced with 64GB native storage and it also supports external microSD card. It will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with the Moto logo inscribed.

Connectivity-wise, it offers standard features like a microUSB port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device makes use of a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the processor ticking. But, the company hasn't added any fast charging support. Rather, the device ships with regular 10W charging.

Moto E7 Plus India Price And Sale

The Moto E7 Plus will be selling at Rs. 9,499 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration starting September 30 in India. The handset will be available for purchase starting 12 PM at Flipkart in Navy Blue and Amber Bronze shades. The company has packed the smartphone with some decent set of features.

However, the sub Rs. 10,000 segment is quite competitive and the device will have multiple rivals to compete with. The Realme Narzo 20A is one of the latest smartphones which will be giving a tough competition to the Moto E7 Plus.

