AGM launches a rugged smartphone with JBL quad box speakers

AGM has announced the launch of a new smartphone in Hong Kong. Dubbed AGM A9, the device is yet to be listed on company's official website. It is the first smartphone from the company and claims to offer "superior sound quality." The "quad box" speakers have been tuned by JBL.

Just like AGM previous devices, the AGM A9 is a rugged smartphone, continuing its promise towards building rugged devices. It is IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certified preventing it from damage in case of accidental drops. It is also shockproof and has a Snapdragon 450 64-bit octa-core SoC at its heart.

The device flaunts a 5.99-inch display but the resolution of the screen is unspecified. Design wise, the A9 has a rather odd shape, an octagon-like shape, kind of. The power/lock key is placed on the right side, while the volume rockers are on the left.

On the rear panel, the cutouts for four speakers can be seen, while a single camera is also included. The camera is followed by an LED flash, and a fingerprint sensor, while AGMA's is also placed. The company is expected to list this phone on its website soon along with all the necessary specifications.

Caterpiller or Cat is also known for launching rugged phones. In September, the company launched a rugged feature phone, which is water and dust resistance and can also withstand accidental drops and shocks. The Cat B35 was initially showcased at IFA 2018, and now the company has unveiled additional details about the product.

The "highlight" feature of the Cat B35 is the durability. The phone can withstand water up to 1.2 meters up to 35 minutes, and the phone is made with the high-strength materials, so, the phone can survive drops up to 1.8 meters without any case or additional protection.