Apple AirPods, Mac Accessories Could Be First to Get USB-C Support; iPhone 15 Likely to Follow

Apple recently unveiled the next-gen iPhones and Apple Watches. While all new Apple devices support wireless charging, things are about to get more interesting. A new report suggests Apple will be adopting USB Type-C across its product portfolio over the next few years. We might see USB-C first on the AirPods and Mac accessories.

The report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman via the latest Power On newsletter. Gurman says Apple will be transitioning to USB-C charging standard by 2024. This includes the next-gen AirPods Pro and other wireless accessories like Magic Mouse.

Apple Shifting to USB-C in 2024

Apple has been under pressure to shift to USB Type-C charging standards for a while now. The European Union's USB-C mandate has urged Apple to make its products and accessories easily accessible like other Android devices that rely on USB-C charging adapters. Presently, the USB-C mandate is being put to vote and will soon be implemented across the block.

Once enacted, all new phones, tablets, headphones, and other accessories launched in the EU will require to offer USB-C charging support by end of 2024. The mandate will extend to laptops in the spring of 2026. Hence, Apple will require to shift from its traditional Lightning chargers to a more universal USB-C adapter.

Will iPhone 15 Get USB-C Support?

Since the EU mandate extends to smartphones, Apple will also have to enforce USB-C chargers for iPhones. Gurman states that even the next-gen iPhone 15 is "essentially a lock" and will receive the USB-C when it launches next year. He also says that Apple has already begun testing USB-C for iPhones.

Apple's Port-Less Devices Coming Soon?

That said, Apple's USB-C support could be short-lived. Rumors of portless iPhones and other accessories have been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. Since Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7, it's tipped to launch a port-less device.

Gurman also expected Apple to transition iPhones and iPads entirely to wireless charging "at some point in the next few years." This could be Apple's way of getting around the EU's legislation since it doesn't cover wireless charging.

