Airtel announces the availability of fresh stocks of iPhone X

If you are planning to buy iPhone X then there is a good news for you as India's largest telecom service provider Airtel announced the availability of fresh stocks on its Online Store from 8 p.m onwards on Friday.

The first batch of the iPhone X on Airtel's Online Store was sold out within minutes of going on sale on November 3, 2017.

The company said that iPhone X on Airtel's Online Store is available as an unlocked device on Friday, till stocks last. Airtel will deliver the device free of charge to customers' doorstep. The iPhone X 64 GB model is priced at Rs. 89,000 and the 256 GB model at Rs. 1,02,000.

Airtel's Online Store accepts digital payments through all leading credit cards and debit cards, net banking, Airtel Payments Bank and other leading platforms.

iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, comes in an all-glass design with a 5.8-inch Super RetinaTM display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging and dual 12 MP rear camera with dual optical image stabilization. iPhone X delivers an innovative and secure new way for customers to unlock, authenticate and pay using Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.

Airtel's Online Store launch is part of Project Next - Airtel's digital innovation program aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points. Airtel plans to invest up to Rs 2000 crores under Project Next to launch several exciting digital innovations to step change the simplicity and interactivity of the Airtel customer experience.

Airtel's Online Store services currently available in 21 cities across India.