Airtel launches Star 4G+ smartphone, partners with Celkon

After launching 'Celkon Smart 4G 'Telecom major Bharti Airtel once again join hands with Celkon for Star 4G+ Smartphone.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO - AP and Telangana, Bharti Airtel said "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Celkon. We view this collaboration as an opportunity to offer customers innovative solutions that combine the experience of India's best smartphone network with the affordability and flexibility of the mobile platform offered by Celkon. We hope to deliver great value to consumers and help them fulfill their dream of owning a smartphone and enjoying the internet."

Celkon Star 4G +' (which has a current market price of appx. Rs 2999) is a 4-inch touchscreen 4G smartphone with the dual camera, dual SIM slots, and FM radio. The Android-powered 4G smartphone offers full access to all apps on Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

The 4G smartphone comes preloaded with MyAirtel App, Wynk Music, and Airtel TV to add to the online experience of customers.

"We look forward to another success story in association with Airtel, reaching out to the masses with the best phone offered at a competitive price." said Y Guru, Chairman, and Managing Director, Celkon.

To avail of this offer the new smartphone at Rs 1,249, a customer needs to make a down payment of Rs 2749 for the 4G smartphone and make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169.

The customer will get a cash refund of Rs 500 after 18 months and another Rs 1000 after 36 months, taking the total cash benefit to Rs 1500 and if a customer does not wish to opt for the Rs 169 bundled plan, she/he has the flexibility of doing recharges of any denomination and validity as per individual requirements, however to claim the cash refund benefit, recharges worth Rs 3000 must be done within the first 18 months (to claim the first cash back of Rs 500) and another Rs 3000 over the next 18 months (to claim the second cash back of Rs 1000).

The ownership of the 4G smartphone is complete with the customer and there is no need to return the device to Airtel/Celkon at any point to claim the cash benefit.

'Celkon Star 4G+' is available at all leading mobile stores. A customer can purchase the smartphone from any of these stores and get the prepaid recharge done from any Airtel retailer. After sales support for the device will be provided by Celkon through their service network, Airtel said.

Meanwhile, the telco said as part of its 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative, Airtel plans to collaborate with multiple device manufacturers to bring smartphones to the market at the price of a feature phone.