Airtel Launches Two New 1.5GB/Day Plans With Up To 90 Days Validity; Know Details

Airtel has expanded its range of prepaid plans by launching two new plans in India. The new first plan costs Rs. 519, while the latter is being offered for Rs. 779. Both of the new prepaid packs from the brand offer 1.5GB of high-speed internet data and a validity of up to 90 days, apart from other offers.

Airtel Rs. 519 Prepaid Tariff Details

Talking about the new Rs. 519 prepaid tariff offer from Airtel, it offers a validity of 60 days. The pack provides 1.5GB of data per day, which translates into 90GB of high speed 4G data for the duration. The recharge also comes with unlimited calling to all networks across the country, free-roaming callings, and 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel Rs. 779 Prepaid Plan Offers 1.5GB Of Data Per Day

Similar to the Airtel Rs. 519 prepaid tariffs, the brand's Rs. 779 prepaid pack also offers 1.5GB of high-speed 4G data. However, the validity of this pack is much higher at 90 days. The total high speed 4G data of this plan is 135GB and post the consumption, the speed of the pack drops to 60 kbps. The users will also get unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMSes every day with this pack.

Both the new Airtel Rs. 519 and the Rs 779 prepaid plan offer a free subscription to services like the Airtel Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music free. So consumers should surely check out these free entertainment services for sure.

Other Airtel Prepaid Plans In Similar Price Range

Airtel is currently offering multiple plans in a similar price range. So, let's have take a look at them. Under Rs. 300, Airtel is offering prepaid plans costing Rs. 209 to Rs. 265 with almost a validity of one month, unlimited calling, and 1GB of free daily high-speed data. The most affordable Rs. 209 pack provides validity of 21 days, while the most expensive one-month recharge from Airtel offers 28 days of usage.

Airtel also offers a prepaid plan that costs Rs. 719, which provides validity of 84 days. It offers 1.5GB of high-speed 4G data per day, apart from unlimited calls and free SMSes every day.

