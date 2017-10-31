Airtel may launch iPhone X on its newly launched online store

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel is likely to bring iPhone X on its newly launched online store on November 3.

It is also expected that the telco may announce some bundled offer with the new smartphone.

However, there is no official announcement by the company yet, but according to some sources close to the development, Airtel may announce something on the same day.

The company has recently launched its latest digital innovation - the Online Store that will offer a range of premium smartphones with affordable down payments, instant credit verification, and financing, and bundled monthly plans.

Airtel's online store is already LIVE with Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus variants and the company plans to add devices from all leading brands to the store's offerings in the near future.

The iPhone 7 (32 GB) is available for a down payment of just Rs 7777 and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2499. The monthly installments have a built-in high-end postpaid plan which offers 30 GB data, unlimited calling (local, STD, national roaming), and Airtel Secure package that covers the device against any physical damage and offers cyber protection.

Airtel's Online Store launch is part of Project Next - Airtel's digital innovation program aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points.

Airtel plans to invest up to Rs 2000 crores under Project Next to launch several exciting digital innovations to step change the simplicity and interactivity of the Airtel customer experience.

To recall, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio introduced iPhone 8 and 8 Plus at its headquarters in Navi Mumbai.

Jio also announced that Reliance Digital will offer a special 70 percent buyback on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. This offer ensures that a customer, who opts for the Rs 799 or higher Jio tariff plan would be eligible for 70 percent of the MRP as buyback amount on a return of the device after a year.