Alcatel 5 with dual selfie cameras passes through FCC

TCL-owned Alcatel is expected to launch a series of new smartphones early next year. Going by the company's past patterns, Alcatel is likely to unveil a couple of smartphones in January at the CES (Consumers Electronics Show) 2018.

One of the upcoming smartphones that will be a part of TCL's new lineup is the Alcatel 5. The smartphone has already received the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certifications, hinting at imminent launch.

The Alcatel 5 appears to sport a brushed metal casing and a dual selfie camera setup. The rear panel of the smartphone shows the presence of a fingerprint scanner. The FCC documentation also reveals that it will feature a 3,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port.

Lastly, the Alcatel 5 will come with an 18:9 display. At this point time, there is no information on the phone's hardware. Going by previous reports, the smartphone will be equipped with an octa-core processor by MediaTek.

Recently, another Alcatel smartphone has been spotted online. Dubbed as Alcatel 3C, it is also fitted with a 6-inch IPS display that will deliver HD+ resolution of 1,440×720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also features a MediaTek MT8321 chipset, 1 GB RAM and 16GB expandable internal storage.

As for optics, the Alcatel 3C will come with an 8MP rear camera as well as a 5MP selfie camera. Running on Android Nougat, the handset packs a standard 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity features onboard include features like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, HSPA+, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and dual SIM support.

Moreover, the smartphone will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

The Alcatel 3C will sport a polycarbonate chassis with metallic finish. It will measure 161×76×7.9mm and weigh168 grams. The smartphone will be offered in three color options such as Metallic Black, Metallic Blue and Metallic Gold.

The Alcatel 5 is expected to launch alongside the Alcatel 3C.

