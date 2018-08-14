ENGLISH

Alcatel 7 with 4000mAh battery and dual cameras announced; to cost around Rs. 12,500

Alcatel 7 is now official.

    Alcatel has come up with a new smartphone called Alcatel 7. This is the company's latest mid-range smartphone featuring highlights such as a dual-camera setup at its rear, a capacious battery, a 'full-screen' display and more.

    Alcatel 7 with 4000mAh battery and dual cameras announced

    Alcatel 7 has been announced in Black color variant alone. The device is priced at $179.99 (approx. Rs. 12,500) and is exclusive to MetroPCS in the U.S. starting today. There is no word regarding the global availability of the smartphone for now.

    Alcatel 7 specifications

    Alcatel 7 bestows a 6-inch FHD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display. The screen has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. This is something that we have seen on almost all the newly launched devices in the mid-range category.

    When it comes to the hardware aspects, the Alcatel 7 makes use of a 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor based on the 16nm process. This processor is teamed up with 800Mhz ARM Mali G71 MP2 graphics unit, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage as well. The device comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted at its rear and positioned under the dual-camera module at the top center.

    Running Android 8.1 Oreo, this smartphone from Alcatel comes with a dual-camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. This dual-camera module will help in capturing portrait shots with the bokeh effect as the secondary sensor can capture the depth of field information. For selfies, this smartphone comes with an 8MP camera. The other goodies on board the device are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 4000mAh battery.

    Competition in the mid-range category

    The Alcatel offering is yet to be released in the country but if it enters the Indian market, it will face a stiff challenge as there are bestsellers such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Moto E5 Plus, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Honor 9N. We are yet to see if this device will be able to beat the competition.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
