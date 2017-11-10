Alcatel A7 and Alcatel A5 smartphone launched in India

Alcatel today launched a couple of smartphones in India with hopes to dig into a handsome chunk from the region's smartphone market. The two smartphones that made a debut in India are the Alcatel A5 and Alcatel A7. The smartphones have several features that have the potential to attract Indian consumers. So, let's find out what do the smartphones have to offer.

The Alcatel A7 has been priced at Rs. 13,999 in India and a smart activity tracking band, the Move Band, comes with the smartphone at no additional cost. Alcatel A5 comes for a price of Rs. 12,999 and it packs along with it a couple of mods which give the smartphone users three back cover option to choose from.

Mr. Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, TCL Communications Technology Holding Limited said, "A5 is world's first Interactive Modular LED smartphone. This phone is designed to light up the experience of our consumers. Further, we are introducing a POWER+ MOD which effectively ensures 5,900 mAh battery - a landmark in itself. Our other offering A7 is the epitome of Alcatel's brand philosophy in India - premium experience in an affordable price. With the most modern exquisite features, A7 has all the features a customer looks forward to for a premium experience however, at a price that is easy on the pocket."

A5 comes with a 3 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM and it also has a 5 MP front camera with selfie flash for brighter selfies even in low light. There is also a 13 MP rear camera with dual-tone flash.

The A7 boasts a 16MP rear camera with a wide f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) . It also has an 8MP front camera that is ideal for selfies and video calls. It has 4GB of RAM and 32 GB of ROM.