Alcatel A7 mid-range smartphone specs leaks ahead of IFA

Europe's biggest tech show- IFA is around the corner and the products to be showcased on the event have already started making news online. Alcatel, the former French company is expected to introduce a number of handsets during the six day event. These include Alcatel U5 HD, A3 Plus and A7 XL Android smartphones.

Besides, a new smartphone has also been roped in to take the count to four. As per some images posted by Roland Quandt on Twitter, Alcatel will also announce A7 Android smartphone. Alongside the images, Roland also tweeted a benchmark listing from GFXBench, revealing most of the A7's specifications.

As per the report, Alcatel A7 will be a mid-range handset running the Android 7.0 Nougat. The smartphone will feature a 5.5-inch full HD screen and will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor. The smartphone will offer 3 or 4 GB RAM for multitasking and 32GB internal storage.

We might see a dual-lens camera setup at the rear panel with two 16MP sensors. The selfies will be taken care by an 8MP shooter accompanied by a LED flash light. The GFXBench listing shows that the handset's camera will support Autofocus, face-detection, touch-focus and HDR.

If Alcatel anytime plans to launch the handset in India, it is expected to be priced around Rs. 15,000 and will fight the likes of sub Rs. 15k handsets from Lenovo, Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo/Vivo, etc.

