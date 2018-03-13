Alcatel announces its first Android Go smartphone in India

Alcatel made its debut in Android Oreo (Go edition) with the launch of Alcatel 1x at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, has announced the launch in India. Alcatel is India's first brand to deliver an immersive 18:9 display experience along with Android Oreo (Go edition). With Alcatel 1x full view 18:9 displays, Alcatel smartphone customers will experience more screen space in smaller form factors across the entire portfolio.

"For nearly 20 years Alcatel has been a leader at delivering high quality, premium mobile technology experiences that are accessible to consumers around the world, with this launch we will enable many consumers to upgrade to a 4G smartphone" said Mr. Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India.

"As we introduce an all-new direction for our smartphone portfolio, we remain focused and committed to pushing the boundaries of what an affordably priced smartphone can be, providing even richer experiences and flagship style designs for our customers around the globe"

Latest Android The Alcatel 1x powered by Android Oreo (Go edition) will feature a suit of pre-installed, new Google apps, designed for increased speed, less demand on storage, and efficient data use. This includes the brand new Google Go, Files Go and Gmail Go, and performance optimization to Chrome & Google Play. Features The devive sports a 5.3-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio along with thin metallic details, subtle curves and minimalist design. The device is equipped with 13MP rear and 8MP front camera combined with auto focus and flash. The device is 4G VoLTE-ready and supports VoWiFi network. A Mediatek Octa-Core processor with 1GB RAM powers the device. What else? The company previously launched the A3 10 tablet for the Indian market. The tablet is priced at Rs 6,999 and will be sold through the e-commerce website Flipkart. As for the specifications, the tablet sports a 10-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 800-pixel resolution and measures 9.5 thick. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8127 processor paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card. The Alcatel A310 runs the dated Android 7.0 Nougat that offers split-screen functionality for multitasking. Optics wise, the tablet offers 2MP front-facing camera while there is a 5MP rear-mounted camera. The tablet draws power from a 4060mAh battery reservoir.

