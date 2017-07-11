Alcatel's new device H076 receives FCC certification, may see a launch soon

A new Alcatel device has received certification from Federal Communications Commission or FCC in the US. The device which sports the model number H076 has been manufactured by TCL. The images and test reports submitted by the manufacturers to the FCC has revealed several details about the smartphone.

The report reveals that the smartphone will have compatibility with 2G GSM and 3G WCDMA networks. The device also supports LTE networks on several bandwidths including 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13 and 66. Now, recently Freedom Mobile, a Canadian wireless network provider deployed network support for Band 66. This gives a hint that the Canada may be one of the first few areas where the device is launched.

The images of the Alcatel H076 reveal details of its design ass well. The device sports front facing dual speakers. The rear panel of the device sports a single lens camera with a flash and a fingerprint sensor rests right below it. The headphone jack is placed on top of the smartphone while the micro USB port is on the opposite side.

The right side of the Alcatel H076 houses the power button as well as the volume rockers. The smartphone has a removable rear panel and SIM cards, as well as micro SD card, are housed below the rear panel.

The illustrations of the internal parts of the smartphone revealed that it will run on a MediaTek MT 6750 Soc. The chipset is a 64 bit, octa-core processor. The device will draw power from a 4000 mAh non-removable battery.

Now, that the smartphone has passed through FCC certification it is expected to be launched soon in the US.

Source

Image Source