Alcatel and ZTE might soon bring smartphones with Spreadtrum SC9863A processor

Smartphones have gradually become one of the most useful commodities for the masses today. With these pocket-sized devices, we can perform various tasks while on the go which makes our lives quite simpler. While most of the smartphones available in the market today are powered by either a Qualcomm or a MediaTek chipset under the hood, a new smartphone is expected to be launched with an entirely different chipset.

You might have heard about Spreadtrum, a Chinese semiconductor designer which manufactures chipsets for mobile phones. Now, it appears that we might soon see a smartphone powered by a Spreadtrum chipset. As per a report from the XDA Developers, the smartphone manufactures Alcatel and ZTE are working on smartphones that will run on the Spreadtrum chipsets. Both the smartphones which will be released by these companies will be a budget offering for the consumers.

Expected specs and features of the upcoming Alcatel and ZTE smartphones with Spreadtrum chipset:

The upcoming Alcatel smartphone that will be powered by a Spreadtrum chipset could be the Alcatel 1S. The smartphone comes with a codename "Faraday" and it will make use of a Spreadtrum SC9863A chipset. The smartphone might flaunt an entry-segment display panel that will offer a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The Spreadtrum chipset will feature eight Cortex A-55 cores that will clock at 1.6GHz and will be combined with a PowerVR GE8322 GPU to render the high-resolution graphics and 3GB of RAM for multitasking capabilities.

As for ZTE, the company is tipped to launch its next affordable smartphone, the Blade A5 2019 which will be powered by an octa-core Spreadtrum SC9863A chipset. The processor onboard will be paired with 1GB of RAM which suggests that it will be low-end smartphone by the Chinese multinational. The device might offer an HD+ display panel which can be easily spotted on some other budget smartphone in the market. It is highly likely that the smartphone will come under the Android Go program.

It is not immediately clear as to when both of these smartphones will be unveiled for the masses. However, it is being speculated that they might be showcased during the upcoming MWC 2019 event that will take place towards the end of February this year.