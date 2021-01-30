Alleged Asus ROG Phone 5 Clears TENAA Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Smartphone brands have been aggressive in terms of smartphone launches right from the beginning of 2021. While we have seen multiple new devices already, the internet is being flooded with leaks surrounding upcoming smartphones. Several devices have been spotted at China's mobile certification website TENAA. The latest one to clear the certification from this platform is the Asus ROG gaming phone. This model is said to be the ROG Phone 5. Notably, the company is already working on the ROG Phone 4. Here's what the TENAA listing reveals:

ROG Phone 5 Specifications And Design Leaked On TENAA

The alleged Asus ROG Phone 5 has bagged its certification via TENAA in China with the ASUS_I005DA model number. The gaming smartphone will have 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm dimensions as per the certification website.

Interestingly, the rear panel seems to feature a small secondary display with a "05" and "REPUBLIC Of GAMERS" naming. The reports online suggest that the ROG logo's Aura lighting will be controlled by the phone's UI. It is said to display text messages and some other data as well. The rear camera setup will be placed inside a horizontal module.

The layout is similar to the previous-generation ROG gaming phone. Coming to the front, the images shared on TENAA suggests that Asus will be sticking to notchless design. There wouldn't be any punch-hole either. The selfie camera will be integrated on the top-right corner of the display.

The device will be packing the SIM card tray on the left panel, whereas, the right spine will be housing the volume keys and the power button. As far as the specifications are concerned, the ROG Phone 5 is listed with the Snapdragon 888 processor on TENAA. The RAM and storage capacity is currently unspecified; however, there is a possibility that the company could introduce this handset with up to 12GB RAM 256GB storage configuration.

The device will be arriving with an OLED display measuring 6.78-inches. The smartphone might offer an FHD+ resolution and a higher refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is likely to come with a 6,000 mAh battery unit as its predecessors.

