Alleged Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro Spotted On EEC Certification; Launch Imminent

Asus seems to be working on its Zenfone 7 series which will see the light of day soon. The Zenfone 7 series comprises two models - Asus Zenfone 7 and the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro. Rumors about both models have been circulating for several days. Now, the models have been spotted on the EEC certification website by MySmartPrice which confirms both models' moniker. Also, it reveals some features of the phones.

As per info via EEC certification, the Asus Zenfone 7 is expected to come with model number ASUS ZS670KS and the Pro variant will carry a model number ASUS ZS671KS. Coming to specifications, the Asus Zenfone 7 is said to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

On the other hand, the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Both models are said to be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology. In terms of optics, the handsets are likely to feature with a flip camera. However, the camera setup will be different than the device's predecessor. Both models of the Zenfone 7 series will support the 5G network. Previously, the Asus Zenfone 7 appeared on the NCC certification authority website.

As per NCC certification, the Zenfone 7 will arrive with model number ASUS_1002D which differs from the recently noticed model number. It will also offer 512GB of internal storage which will be expandable up to 2TB. The rest of the features of the phones are still under wraps. It is better to take as an indication until the company confirms the existence and features of the two phones.

In addition, the EEC certification also indicates that there is not much time left for the devices to be launched. Although it does not reveal the exact launch date.

