Alleged Honor 30 Pro With Kirin Processor Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor has recently launched its latest smartphone - the Honor 30S in China. It was the first smartphone to feature the Kirin 820 5G processor. The company is all set to launch its Honor Play 4T series on April 9 and it is also said to launch the Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro flagship phones on April 15.

In the latest report, the alleged Honor 30 Pro smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench listing with model number EBG-ANOO disclosing some key features of the phone. Here are the details:

According to the Geekbench listing, the smartphone will be powered by the HiSilcon Kirin processor. The report suggests that the smartphone will be powered by the non 5G variant of the Kirin 990 processor. The smartphone has managed to score 3876 points in single-core and 12,571 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 4.

Furthermore, the listing also revealed that the SoC will be paired by the 8GB of RAM and runs Android 10 operating system. The EBG-AN00 phone is said to arrive without Google Mobile Services.

The smartphone was also listed on the 3C certification database with code name EBG-AN00 / AN10. According to the listing the smartphone will launch with 5G connectivity support. The smartphone is also said to arrive with 40W fast charging support. It seems that it is an upcoming flagship phone from Honor.

The alleged Honor 30 Pro has also received the Bluetooth SIG approval recently. According to the report, the EBG in the codename is referred to as Edinburgh. On the other hand, reports suggest that the Honor 30 will have model number BHM-AN10 and its model name will be based on Birmingham codename.

The smartphone was also spotted in a leaked render which suggests that the alleged Honor 30 Pro will feature a dull-screen design along with the curved display. The leaked images also revealed that the phone will sports a punch-hole camera cutout which will house dual selfie camera setup.

According to the leaked render, the alleged Honor 30 Pro will feature quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor accompanied with three other camera sensors along with an LED flash.

