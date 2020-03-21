Alleged Honor Play 9A Gets Certified Via TENNA News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is likely to refresh its popular Play series in the coming months. The Honor Play 9A is the upcoming smartphone tipped via leaks. The suggested device has popped up on the mobile authentication platform TENNA and is listed with some key hardware. Following are the details:

The TENNA listing has revealed the Honor MED-AL20 and the MOA-AL20 model number smartphones under development. Both smartphones have a similar set of hardware which indicates that the spotted devices could be the Honor Play 9A.

According to the TENNA's listing, the Honor Play 9A will come with 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04 mm dimensions and will feature a 6.3-inch display panel. While it isn't currently known what display type it will be, the listing reveals a Full HD+ resolution.

It remains to be seen where will be the selfie camera accommodated; in a waterdrop notch or a punch-hole. The software-side will be handled by Android OS, however, the version is currently undisclosed. But, with other brands offering the new Android 10 OS even on budget smartphones, it only makes sense for Honor to ship the device with the same.

The upcoming Honor Play 9A TENNA listing also reveals a 4,900 mAh battery taking care of the fuel. While this listing doesn't disclose any fast charging capabilities, the 3C certification of this device in the past revealed 10W charging speeds.

Other primary hardware details are vague. We still don't know what kind of camera setup the device will be equipped with and if it will launch with a triple or quad-rear camera setup.

Also, the name of the processor is a mystery. Considering this device will be landing under the Honor Play moniker, we can expect a decent chipset. But, it will be only clear once we get some concrete information on its hardware and availability.

