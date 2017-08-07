Alleged image of Oppo’s full-screen smartphone UI hits the web

The bezel-less display trend on smartphones might have gained popularity only in the recent times. This does not mean that the trend was started by the Xiaomi Mi Mix after which the same got popular. Initially, it was Sharp to start making bezel-less smartphones but the popularity of Xiaomi created the trend in the industry.

Going by the recent media reports, the big names in the Chinese smartphone market are in plans to release their full-screen display devices by the end of this year. One of the manufacturers is Oppo that is the second largest manufacturer of smartphones in China and the fourth largest one in the global level.

The image seen above has emerged online via ITHome showing a user interface that is said to be the upcoming full-screen smartphone from Oppo. From the image, we can infer the biggest change in the UI, which is none other than the presence of on-screen buttons for the navigational purposes.

Oppo smartphones feature capacitive buttons along with a large oval button that will serve two functionalities - home button and fingerprint sensor. The presence of on-screen buttons on the Oppo device will move the fingerprint sensor to the rear or to the side so that the display can stretch downwards making the bottom bezel narrower.

For now, there is confirmation on the authenticity of the image that is claimed to show the interface of an upcoming Oppo smartphone. Also, there is no claim on when the full-screen Oppo smartphone might be released though the sources point out at an H2 2017 launch. In that case, we have five months to witness the launch of this smartphone from Oppo's stable.