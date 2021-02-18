Alleged iQOO Neo 5 To Pack Snapdragon 870 SoC; Sony IMX598 Sensor, 120HZ Display Also Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A new mystery Vivo/ iQOO flagship smartphone has been leaked online. The smartphone could be the iQOO Neo 5 as per a new leak by a Chinese tipster. Some of the features have also been tipped by the leak. The device will be powered by Qualcomm's new premium processor, i.e, the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The model number and the moniker of this handset are yet to be revealed. The camera specifications of the device have also been tipped. Check out the details below:

New Vivo Flagship Smartphone To Launch Soon?

The alleged Vivo/ iQOO Neo 5 smartphone will be drawing its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. One of the other Vivo handsets with the Vivo 2055A model number had visited the Google Play Console database. This handset was also seen running on the Snapdragon 870 processor. It will also be a 5G offering like the previous iQOO Neo smartphones. We can't say for sure just now if both these handsets are the same or different.

Apart from the processor, the upcoming Vivo smartphone will be using an OLED display panel. The resolution and size aren't mentioned, but the leak suggests a 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel will be housing a punch-hole for the selfie camera which will be placed at the center-top. The camera specifications tipped by the leak include the Sony IMX598 main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support.

The number of camera sensors and the other camera specifications isn't revealed by the leaks. Apart from the camera specifications, the tipster has also suggested that the next Vivo flagship smartphone will be powered by a 4,400 mAh battery.

Also, there will be a 65W fast charging support similar to the Oppo Reno5 Pro+ smartphone. We are waiting for the rumor mill to reveal the name as well the remaining features of the handset and will keep you updated with the same.

via

