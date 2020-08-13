Alleged LG K31s With MediaTek Helio P22 Processor Appears On FCC News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG is reportedly working on a new entry-level smartphone named - the LG K31s. An LG smartphone has been spotted on the FCC certification site by MySmartPrice. The smartphone is expected to be the LG K31s. Several specifications of the LG K31s have been revealed through the FCC listing.

LG K31s Details

As per the FCC certification images, the LG K31s has a model number LG LM-K310lM. Coming to the specifications, the LG K31s expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is no information regarding storage expansion. It is expected to offer an additional storage expansion. For battery, the LG K31s will get its fuel from a 3,900 mAh battery. The listing did not mention anything regarding the display design and software version.

Speaking of the optics, the alleged LG K31s will pack a dual rear camera setup. The camera module of the phone will be housed vertically in the upper left corner of the back of the device. The smartphone is expected to have an LED flash under the two cameras. However, the listing did not mention the resolution of the camera.

Furthermore, it reveals the power button and the volume buttons will be located on the right side of the phone. For connectivity, it will include a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top of the device, and the micro USB port will be at the bottom of the phone. Apart from this, nothing is more known and information about the launch is still scarce.

Previously, the LG K31 appeared on Google Play Console listing. The listing revealed it will feature an HD+ display. The handset is expected to land in September. There is no confirmation about the launch date.

