Alleged Mi Note 10 Lite With Five Cameras, SD 730G SoC Bags FCC Certification

Xiaomi is likely planning to add a new member to its flagship Mi Note 10 smartphone series. The company had the Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 10 Pro in this series last year in November. Now, it is rumored to have started working on a trimmed down variant dubbed the Mi Note 10 Lite for the masses. A new mystery device spotted at FCC mobile authentication website is expected to be the Mi Note 10 Lite and its specifications have also been tipped.

The FCC database has listed the device with the M2002F4LG model number. Notably, in one of the documents, the device's hardware is compared with the handset bearing the M1910F4G model number. This device is none other than the Mi Note 10. As the upcoming handset is being compared with the standard model, it wouldn't be wrong to consider it a toned-down or Lite model.

Besides the model number, the FCC listing of the MI2002F4LG drops some major hints on the hardware. The upcoming smartphone will also feature a penta-camera setup and a mid-range Qualcomm chipset. Starting with the camera, the device is listed with a 64MP primary sensor paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Other cameras comprise an 8MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 5MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an additional 2MP sensors for macro shots. Just for reference, the standard Mi Note 10 also features a Penta-lens rear camera module, but has slightly different sensors.

It offers a 108MP primary sensor, a 20MP sensor, a 12MP sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP sensor. The FCC listing further reveals that the M2002F4LG or the Mi Note 10 Lite will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

It will offer a USB Type-C port for connectivity and will measure 156 x 73 mm in dimensions. Also, the smartphone is listed with a 5,260 mAh battery which will make use of the 30W fast charging tech.

