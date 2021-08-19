Alleged Moto E20 Renders Leak Hinting At Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola just announced a couple of smartphones - the Moto Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India. Now, there are speculations regarding a few affordable smartphones in the E and G series for the global markets. Adding to these rumor mills, the renders of the budget Moto E20 have been leaked.

Moto E20 Renders Leak

The Moto E20 renders have been leaked by the well-known tipster Evan Blass. While it has not been confirmed to be the Moto E20, the mysterious Motorola smartphone is speculated to be the Moto E20. Going by the same, the smartphone is seen to sport a display with a tall aspect ratio alongside a teardrop notch and a noticeably thick bottom bezel.

Being an entry-level offering, the upcoming Motorola smartphone seems to miss out on a physical fingerprint sensor. At the right, there appear to be three buttons - a power key, a dedicated Google Assistant key, and a volume rocker. The left edge is seen to provide room for the SIM card slot.

At the top, we can see the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack while the USB port and a speaker grille are seen at the bottom. There appear to be a pair of camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit at the rear. Given that it is seen to have a design language that is in parity with the entry-level smartphones, it makes sense to be those of the Moto E20.

Moto E20 Expected Specs

Recently, the Moto E20 carrying the model number XT2155 was seen getting the approval from the Brazil's Anatel certification agency, TUV Rheinland and Bluetooth SIG as well. These listings suggest that the smartphone might arrive with support for Bluetooth 5.0 and get the power from a 3760mAh battery with support for the regular 10W charging.

As per the tipster, the upcoming entry-level Motorola smartphone in question was spotted with the codename Aruba. Reports have revealed that the smartphone could be launched in some markets with the moniker Lenovo K14. However, we will get to know further details regarding this smartphone only in the coming weeks giving us more clarity on what to expect.

Best Mobiles in India