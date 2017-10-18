Alleged Nokia 7 sketch leaks prior to its launch

HMD is all set to make an interesting announcement in China on October 19. The company has already sent out media invites for the same. And, there is a widespread expectation that the company could announce a new smartphone at the event.

Though HMD has not specified anything regarding the product that will be announced at the event to happen tomorrow. However, it is speculated to be the Nokia 7 or the Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. We have also seen the Nokia 7 teaser on Tmall, a Chinese e-commerce portal and the teaser shows the number '7', Qi in Chinese.

As per a report by AndroidPure, a sketch that is alleged to be that of the Nokia 7 has emerged on Baidu. It shows both the front and rear of the smartphone. There appears to be a fingerprint sensor that is positioned at the rear below the main camera and the LED flash. The sketch shows the vertical alignment of the Nokia branding as well at the rear.

When it comes to the front design of the Nokia 7, the device is alleged to feature speakers and the Nokia branding at the top and physical navigation buttons at the bottom. The leak doesn't confirm if there will be capacitive or on-screen navigational buttons on the alleged Nokia 7 smartphone. However, the top and bottom bezels appear to be thick as seen on the conventional smartphones.

From the previous rumors and speculations, the Nokia 7 is believed to be launched in three variants with different RAM and storage options such as 3GB+32GB, 4GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The smartphone is said to feature a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display and employ a Snapdragon 630 processor. Also, like the Nokia 8, this one is said to feature the Nokia OZO Audio and the Bothie features.

Though there are claims that the Nokia 7 will be unveiled tomorrow at the event in China, we need to wait for an official confirmation from HMD regarding the same.