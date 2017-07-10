Alleged images of Nokia 9 cases leak showing vertical dual cameras

HMD Global is eagerly awaited to announce their flagship smartphone - Nokia 9 sometime this quarter. The smartphone has been appearing on the benchmark websites several times.

Now, a recent leak from the Chinese publication IT Home shows the images of the Nokia 9 case. These case images show the features of the upcoming smartphone such as the dual camera setup at the rear and positioning of the control buttons and ports. Also, the cases are of different colors while their design is the same tipping that they belong to one specific device.

Dual camera is evident The Nokia 9 case shows the cutout for a dual rear camera sensor with the camera sensors positioned vertically. This goes in line with the previous leaks that we have seen regarding the Nokia 9. Nokia 9 will have audio jack and Type-C port From the leaked cases, it is clear that the Nokia 9 will have a power button and a volume rocker on its right edge. At the top, the handset seems to have the 3.5mm audio jack while the USB Type-C port is at the bottom. Stereo speakers are likely The Nokia 9 is believed to arrive with stereo speaker at the left just like the Nokia 6. There is a cutout on left that could be meant for the speakers. Rumors specs of Nokia 9 The Nokia 9 flagship smartphone is believed to arrive with a 5.3-inch QHD 1440p display topped with Gorilla Glass 5. Under its hood, the smartphone is claimed to feature a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM for efficient multitasking. The handset is said to feature dual 13MP sensors at its rear and support for expandable storage up to 64GB. The other features expected to be included on the Nokia 9 are Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi and IP68 certification.