Alleged OnePlus Nord Indian Variant Visits Geekbench: Is It Different?

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its new mid-range Nord smartphone series on July 21. Ahead of its arrival, the device is consistently visiting the rumour mill and several features have already been tipped. The company itself confirmed a dual-selfie camera setup on the OnePlus Nord with a wide-angle sensor via its official handle on Instagram. Now, the Indian variant of this device has visited Geekbench confirming some of the hardware tipped via leaks.

What Does OnePlus Nord Geekbench Listing Reveal?

The OnePlus Nord is listed with the AC2001 model number on Geekbench. The device earlier cleared certification from BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards). This makes us believe that the handset spotted at Geekbench could be an Indian variant.

As per the Geekbench listing, the device will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The chipset will have eight cores and a clock speed of 1.80 GHz. This corroborates with the previous leaks. The listing also confirms 12GB RAM configuration, but there is no mention of the storage capacity. Going by the rumours, we can expect 128GB or 256GB storage options.

It also suggests that the handset will ship with Android 10 OS which is likely to be topped with a custom Oxygen OS interface. As for the benchmark scores, the OnePlus Nord has achieved 613 points in the single-core and 1850 points in the multi-core tests. This is not the first time this handset has been spotted at Geekbench. It was previously listed with a different model number expected to be the global model.

The OnePlus Nord launch is just a few days away and we are coming across new teasers and leaks frequently now. If we speak of the other features, the leaks suggest that the device will be equipped with a high-resolution 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display. It could offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

There will be a pill-shaped dual-selfie camera setup comprising a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP sensor for wide-angle selfies. There could be a quad-rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. A 4,115 mAh battery is what said to keep the lights on.

