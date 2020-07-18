ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alleged OnePlus Nord Indian Variant Visits Geekbench: Is It Different?

    By
    |

    OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its new mid-range Nord smartphone series on July 21. Ahead of its arrival, the device is consistently visiting the rumour mill and several features have already been tipped. The company itself confirmed a dual-selfie camera setup on the OnePlus Nord with a wide-angle sensor via its official handle on Instagram. Now, the Indian variant of this device has visited Geekbench confirming some of the hardware tipped via leaks.

    Alleged OnePlus Nord Indian Variant Visits Geekbench: Is It Different?

     

    What Does OnePlus Nord Geekbench Listing Reveal?

    The OnePlus Nord is listed with the AC2001 model number on Geekbench. The device earlier cleared certification from BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards). This makes us believe that the handset spotted at Geekbench could be an Indian variant.

    As per the Geekbench listing, the device will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The chipset will have eight cores and a clock speed of 1.80 GHz. This corroborates with the previous leaks. The listing also confirms 12GB RAM configuration, but there is no mention of the storage capacity. Going by the rumours, we can expect 128GB or 256GB storage options.

    It also suggests that the handset will ship with Android 10 OS which is likely to be topped with a custom Oxygen OS interface. As for the benchmark scores, the OnePlus Nord has achieved 613 points in the single-core and 1850 points in the multi-core tests. This is not the first time this handset has been spotted at Geekbench. It was previously listed with a different model number expected to be the global model.

    The OnePlus Nord launch is just a few days away and we are coming across new teasers and leaks frequently now. If we speak of the other features, the leaks suggest that the device will be equipped with a high-resolution 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display. It could offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

     

    There will be a pill-shaped dual-selfie camera setup comprising a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP sensor for wide-angle selfies. There could be a quad-rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. A 4,115 mAh battery is what said to keep the lights on.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X