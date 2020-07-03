Alleged Oppo A92 5G Spotted On TENAA: Expected Specification & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo launched the its lowest-priced 5G phone - the Oppo A92s, in China in April. The handset is currently available for purchase with a price tag of 1,999 yuan (roughly Rs. 21,169). Now, an unnamed phone with model number Oppo PDYM20 / PDYT20 has been spotted on TENAA revealing its specifications. According to the Chinese Tipster, the phone may be unveiled as the Oppo A92 5G.

In terms of specifications, the alleged Oppo A92 5G will sport a 6.5-inch display with a single punch-hole at its top-left corner. The display is likely to offer a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. The handset expected to measure 162.2 x 75 x 7.9mm dimension and it weighs 7.9mm. It will have a side-facing fingerprint reader.

Another tipster claims that the alleged Oppo A92 5G can be powered by the Dimensity 800 chipset. As per TENAA listing, the device will be available RAM versions like 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB and storage variants like 128GB and 256GB. However, there is no microSD card slot in the device for expansion.

Coming to the software, the device will ship with Android 10 OS. The phone is said to pack a 4,035 mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. For imaging, the phone will pack a square-shaped camera at the back. It is equipped with a Sony IMX519 16MP main shooter along with an LED flash.

There will be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and another 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it will feature a selfie camera of 8MP. The handset is likely to arrive in China in black, white-purple and silver-red color variants.

According to the above information, this phone will be unveiled as a 5G phone. Now it remains to be seen if it comes at a lower price than the Oppo A92s. However, in terms of features, it can be said that the Oppo A92s has better features than the alleged Oppo A92 5G.

The Oppo A92s comes with a 16MP dual selfie camera along with a 48MP quad rear camera, where the alleged Oppo A92 is said to come with a 16MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie camera.

