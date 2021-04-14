Alleged Oppo Reno6 5G Key Specifications Leak; To Feature Dimensity 1200 SoC, 64MP Quad-Camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is rumoured to be working on the successor of the premium Reno5 smartphone series. The Oppo Reno6 lineup has been tipped a couple of times online. Just recently one of the Reno6 5G variants was spotted at the benchmark website Geekbench. Now, a new leak has surfaced online which reveals some of the key features of the Reno6 5G.

Oppo Reno6 5G Specifications Leak Online

The Oppo Reno6 5G has been leaked online by the tipster Digital Chat Station. The tipster has hinted at some of the key specifications of the device. As per the leak, the premium mid-range Oppo offering will be equipped with an AMOLED display that will have curved edges.

The leak hints at a punch-hole design for the selfie camera module. The display specifications will include an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a higher 90Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole camera cutout has a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The leak by the tipster has also hinted at a quad-camera setup at the rear which will have a 64MP primary sensor. The other camera features are not leaked at the moment. Apart from this, the tipster has revealed the processor and battery details as well.

The Oppo Reno6 5G will be launching with the MediaTek 1200 processor. The leak hasn't mentioned the RAM and storage capacity of the device. But, at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration can be expected. The leak finally confirms a 4,500 mAh battery unit which will come with 65W rapid charging support.

In related news, a mystery Oppo smartphone was spotted at the Geeknench database. The smartphone was listed with the PEXM00 model number on the benchmark website. This device is also said to be one of the variants of the Reno6 series.

This handset was listed with the octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. The benchmark website has also revealed an 8GB RAM configuration and Android 11 OS. The only other detail mentioned was the benchmark scores. Its moniker and other features are a mystery as of now.

