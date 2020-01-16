ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alleged Poco X2 With Android 10, 8GB RAM Shows Up On Geekbench

    By
    |

    Xiaomi was the first brand to introduce a value flagship smartphone called the Poco F1 back in 2018. Rumors surrounding its successor - the Poco F2 have started hitting the web for quite some time now. Recently, its existence was confirmed via a leaked trademark application. Now, a new Poco device has shown up online.

    Alleged Poco X2 With Android 10, 8GB RAM Shows Up On Geekbench

     

    The device going by the Poco X2 moniker has been spotted on a Geekbench listing. The smartphone is listed with the latest Android 10 OS which is likely to be wrapped around a custom MIUI skin.

    The processor name is not specified, but the listing reveals a 1.80GHz chipset which is codenamed 'phoenixin". Considering its precursor was launched with Snapdragon 845 processor, we can expect a Snapdragon 855+ or Snapdragon 865 processor. But, we will have to wait for some of the details in the coming days.

    The device is listed with 8GB RAM, but there is no mention of the storage capacity. As for the benchmark scores, the Poco X2 logged 547 points in the single-core and 1,767 points in the multi-core tests.

    Apart from the aforementioned hardware, the Geekbench listing gives no other information. Also, this is the first time the Poco X2 leak has surfaced online. So, it is difficult to say if this is a rebranded Poco F2 or a new device in the making altogether. We are waiting for Xiaomi to shed some light on the upcoming handset and will keep you posted on the same.

    As for the Poco F2, the handset is said to come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is said to be backed by a Snapdragon 855 processor clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

     

    The information on the camera specifications is undisclosed. But, it is likely to use a 4,000 mAh battery with Quick charging support.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi poco new smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue