Alleged Poco X2 With Android 10, 8GB RAM Shows Up On Geekbench

Xiaomi was the first brand to introduce a value flagship smartphone called the Poco F1 back in 2018. Rumors surrounding its successor - the Poco F2 have started hitting the web for quite some time now. Recently, its existence was confirmed via a leaked trademark application. Now, a new Poco device has shown up online.

The device going by the Poco X2 moniker has been spotted on a Geekbench listing. The smartphone is listed with the latest Android 10 OS which is likely to be wrapped around a custom MIUI skin.

The processor name is not specified, but the listing reveals a 1.80GHz chipset which is codenamed 'phoenixin". Considering its precursor was launched with Snapdragon 845 processor, we can expect a Snapdragon 855+ or Snapdragon 865 processor. But, we will have to wait for some of the details in the coming days.

The device is listed with 8GB RAM, but there is no mention of the storage capacity. As for the benchmark scores, the Poco X2 logged 547 points in the single-core and 1,767 points in the multi-core tests.

Apart from the aforementioned hardware, the Geekbench listing gives no other information. Also, this is the first time the Poco X2 leak has surfaced online. So, it is difficult to say if this is a rebranded Poco F2 or a new device in the making altogether. We are waiting for Xiaomi to shed some light on the upcoming handset and will keep you posted on the same.

As for the Poco F2, the handset is said to come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is said to be backed by a Snapdragon 855 processor clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

The information on the camera specifications is undisclosed. But, it is likely to use a 4,000 mAh battery with Quick charging support.

