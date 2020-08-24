Just In
Alleged Poco X3 With 64MP Main Camera Appears On FCC
Poco seems to be working on a smartphone that is expected to come with the Poco X3 moniker. A Poco smartphone with model number M2007J20CG has been circulating on the internet for quite some time. Now, a smartphone carrying the same model number has been spotted on the FCC certifications site with some key specifications.
Firstly, the handset appeared on EEC and the tipster Mukul Sharma also claimed that the model number M2007J20CG could be the Poco X3. The Poco Global has already started teasing, which suggests an imminent launch.
Poco M2007J20CG Details
The FCC certifications listing reveals the camera details and battery capacity of the alleged handset. As per the listing, the Poco M2007J20CG will feature a 64MP primary lens at the rear side. For battery, it will pack 5,160 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support. According to the listing image, the rear camera will be housed into a large circular area.
In terms of display, it will measure 165mm diagonally. The phone will support the 5G network and NFC as well. It said to ship with the latest MIUI 12 custom software. Apart from this, nothing is more known about the features.
As per the listing, the alleged Poco X3 might arrive as a successor to the Poco X2 which was launched in the country earlier this year. The Poco X2 also comes with a 64MP main lens at the backside. Despite being a mid-range smartphone, the Poco X2 offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Poco X2 is now available with a price tag of Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB + 6GB storage model.
So, we can expect the alleged handset might also offer a high refresh rate. Previously, Poco teased a rival smartphone of the OnePlus Nord. So, the Poco X3 could be the rival of the OnePlus Nord. If the global launch of the Poco X3 is very close, we can expect the company will soon share more information.
