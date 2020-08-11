Alleged Realme RMX2176 Smartphone Specifications Revealed: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently launched the Realme V5 and now the company is gearing up to launch its Pro variant. A Realme smartphone with model number RMX2121 spotted in TENAA in June is expected to be the Realme V5 Pro phone. No features of the phone were revealed and information about the launch is still scarce. In addition to this, two other phones with model numbers Realme RMX2176 and RMX2200 have appeared on TENAA.

At the moment, some details including the screen size and battery capacity of these two phones have been revealed from TENAA Sheet. On the other hand, the Digital Chat Station has shared the key features of the upcoming Realme RMX2176 phone.

Realme RMX2176 Details

According to the TENAA sheet, the Realme RMX2716 will feature a 6.43-inch display and will measure 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm dimensions. For battery, the smartphone is likely to offer a dual-part battery with a rated capacity of 2,100 mAh each.

As per the Digital Chat Station information, which suggests the smartphone will have the OLED panel which supports a high refresh rate. For security, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor and the smartphone might weigh 175 grams.

In addition, it will pack a punch-hole display that offers Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it will get its power from the 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G chipset. The smartphone is likely to pack a dual-part battery with a total size of 4,300 mAh with support for 50W or 65W rapid charging technology.

For imaging, the device is said to come with a quad-camera setup including a 64MP main sensor, 8MP secondary lens, two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it will pack a 32MP selfie shooter. The name is expected to come out soon when the features of the phone are revealed.

