Alleged Redmi K40 Luxury Light Edition Gets Benchmarked; Key Specs Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi K40 series earlier this year. The premium mid-range series later got a new member in the form of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It seems that another device in this series is under development. The suggested Redmi K40's new model has appeared on Geekbench. The new model is being dubbed as Redmi K40 Light Luxury Edition. What features are revealed by the benchmark website? Let's take a look:

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Light Luxury Edition Under Development?

The alleged Redmi K40 Light Luxury Edition has been listed at the Geekbench database with the M2104K10AC model number. The listing has shared insight into the processor and benchmark scores of the upcoming premium mid-range smartphone.

According to the Geekbench listing, the suggested Redmi K40 Luxury Light Edition will draw its power from the MediaTek MT6891 processor. This is none other than the Dimensity 1100 processor which comes with 5G network connectivity. The device is listed with 8GB RAM, but there is no mention of the storage capacity.

It also isn't known by now if the company will launch the device in just one or multiple RAM and storage options. The Geekbench database also confirms Android 11 OS which we can expect to be wrapped around MIUI 12.5 interface. The only other information shared is the benchmark scores.

The Redmi K40 Luxury Light Edition has scored 727 points in the single-core test and 3105 points in the multi-core test. Xiaomi itself has not revealed any key features or the arrival details of the Redmi K40 Luxury Light Edition.

We can expect its initial launch to take place in China. The global launch would follow. But, we will have to wait for Xiaomi to announce the developments on the same. Meanwhile, the rumor mill has shared some additional details on the Redmi K40 Luxury Light Edition's features.

Going by the previous leaks, the Redmi K40 Luxury Light Edition might flaunt a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The display might offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Since it is an AMOLED panel, we can expect the device to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The Redmi K40 Luxury Light Edition is tipped with a triple-lens rear camera module which would likely comprise a 64MP/ 48MP primary sensor. We will likely get details on the entire camera specifications in the coming weeks. The rumors have also suggested a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India