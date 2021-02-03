Alleged Samsung Galaxy F62 Could Be Priced Under Rs. 25,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is prepping up to launch an F-series smartphone in the country soon. The price and key details of the smartphone have also surfaced online. Tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to announce that Samsung's upcoming F-series device will cost less than 25K.

Further, he states that the Exynos chipset running F-series phone will outperform the Snapdragon 765G powered phone. Besides, the upcoming phone has also mentioned as a ''FullOnSpeedy'' phone. Lastly, he claims that the phone has a multi-core score of 2401. However, he does not explicitly mention the device name.

[Exclusive] Samsung is indeed launching a new F series smartphone. It's supposed to be a #FullOnSpeedy phone. The multi-core score (2401) will outperform the 765G processor. Price will be less than 25k 😍

Hey @samsungindia, which one eh?

Any guesses #stufflistingsarmy? pic.twitter.com/x0dA80sXDz — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 3, 2021

Coming back to the Samsung Galaxy F62, the device was spotted on Geekbench December 2020. It was managed to score 1952 in multi-core tests; however, tipster mentions the score as 2401. Further, the Geekbench listing revealed the Galaxy F62 will run the Exynos 9825 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Software-wise, it is said to ship with Android 11 OS.

So, it remains to be seen whether the phone will run the same Exynos 9825 processor. As of now, Samsung is yet to share details about the device. If the leaked price of the F62 turns to be out true, the phone can be a good competitor of the recently launched Mi 10i which runs the Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Moreover, the production of the upcoming Galaxy F62 reportedly happening in Noida. Besides, some live images of the handset were leaked online, revealing its rear panel design. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is said to sport a square-shaped camera module at the back which is expected to offer 64MP quad-cameras.

The main lens is believed to be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle lens, depth, and macro sensors. On the connectivity front, it might pack a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port, and more. Lastly, the fingerprint sensor is expected to be embedded in the power button.

