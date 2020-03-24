Alleged Samsung Galaxy M51 (Galaxy M41) Renders, Key Specs Hit The Web News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A set of renders and key specifications of an upcoming Samsung smartphone have been leaked online. And, it is believed to be those of the Samsung Galaxy M51. Also, it is claimed that this device could be launched with the moniker Galaxy M41. If it will arrive with the moniker Galaxy M51, then we can expect the company to skip the launch of the M50.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Renders Leak

The leaked high-resolution renders of the Galaxy M51 come from OnLeaks and Pigtou. The report also shows a 360-degree render video of the device. Alleged to be the successor to the Galaxy M40, this smartphone is seen to feature a flat display sans curved edges. And, it appears to have slim bezels at the sides and a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display to house the selfie camera sensor.

Moving on to the rear of the smartphone, the alleged Samsung Galaxy M51 is seen to flaunt a triple-camera setup arranged in a rectangular module. The three sensors seem to be positioned vertically at the top left corner with the LED flash unit being placed at the right. There are power and volume buttons are the right of the smartphone and a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Key Galaxy M51 Specifications

When it comes to the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M51, the smartphone appears to flaunt a 6.5-inch flat display. It is likely to measure 162.6 x 77.5 x 8.5 mm with the thickness being 9.5mm including the camera bump at the rear.

What We Think

Given that the Samsung Galaxy M50 could be skipped for the Galaxy M51 or Galaxy M41 as leaked above, we can expect the device to arrive with improvements than the Galaxy M40. And, the device is believed to be a good upgrade as the Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31. Moreover, the renders and key specs are only leaked and we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.

