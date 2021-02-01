Alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Said To Be In Works; Key Features Leaked Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi introduced the flagship Mi 11 smartphone back in December 202. The company is now gearing up for a global launch of this handset. Besides, we have seen the development of the Mi 11 Pro model as well. The company is likely to launch the Pro variant as well in the coming months. Now, another variant in this series has popped up online. The Mi 11Ultra is the latest offering that has stopped by the leaks factory. The specifications and features have also been tipped.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Leaks Online

The alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features have been leaked by Digital Chat Station. The tipster has also shared some additional insight on the Mi 11 Pro which has been visiting the rumor mill for a while now. Speaking of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the device is tipped to sport a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn't reveal the display size and panel type. But, looking at the remaining leaked specs, the panel is expected to AMOLED or OLED and will likely measure over 6.0-inches. The display will have curved edges and a single punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The leak also suggests that the company could use a similar set of hardware it has packed in the standard variant. The processor and camera specifications are not revealed by the leak. If the company indeed packs an identical set of hardware as the standard Mi 11 smartphone, we can expect the Mi 11 Ultra to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor.

The company is yet to confirm this information. The tipster also has suggested the Mi 11 Ultra will boot on Android 11 OS. The device will come with MIUI 12.5 interface. Also, the Mi 11 Ultra will likely come with 67W fast wireless charging technology.

