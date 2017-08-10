Alleged Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 prototype tips at an all-screen front

With the launch of the Mi Mix, Xiaomi took the smartphone world by storm. Before the near bezel-less design trend could become mainstream this year, Xiaomi came up with the stunning Mi Mix that has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.3%.

Since the advent of this year, we know that Xiaomi is prepping the Mi Mix 2, the second generation near bezel-less smartphone. This smartphone is believed to be launched sometime later this year and the company's CEO has already let out confirmation that it will be designed by the same designer who was roped in for the original Mi Mix.

While there are leaks tipping that the Mi Mix 2 will arrive with a higher screen-to-body ratio of 93% than the original one, a new image leak from Weibo (via GSMArena) shows the prototype of the alleged smartphone. Though this is not exactly how the Mi Mix 2 might look like, it does show how the near bezel-less smartphone might look like.

As seen in the image above, there are absolutely no bezels visible at the sides and top. The only part where we can see minimal bezel is at the bottom. We can say that the front of the alleged Mi Mix 2 is dominated by the screen. It is similar to any other smartphone with an all-screen display such as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. There appears to be no speaker grille as there are reports that Xiaomi will use a better AAC actuator that will offer improved audio output compared to the Mi Mix.

There appears to be no place to position the selfie camera but we are sure that Xiaomi will not skip this module. It seems to be an interesting design choice made by the Chinese company. It looks like the Mi Mix 2 will be thinner than the yesteryear model measuring 7.9mm and sport a metal frame and rounded corners.

From the previous reports, we can infer that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 might feature an AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and a 4500mAh battery to power up the all-screen display.