Amazon declares Huawei Nova 3i as best seller in mid-range smartphones category

Huawei Consumer Business Group's newly launched Nova 3i is the best option in mid-range smartphone as per Amazon.in. With the launch of Huawei Nova 3i, the company has introduced the world's first AI quad-camera smartphone, equipped with the NPU. Nova 3i comes with a FullView display, along with the gradient Iris Purple color.

For those who have pre-booked the newly launched Huawei nova 3i, can avail an instant cashback of Rs 1000, using "Nova3i1000" coupon, along with an exchange offer of Rs 2,000 on 7th and 8th August, 2018. The company is also offering an exchange offer of Rs 1000 for those looking at buying the device starting 9th August.

The company is also offering an instant discount of Rs 1500 for Axis Bank card members till 8th August. Priced at Rs 20990, the device will be selling with a no cost EMI options up to 9 months, till 31st August, 2018. In collaboration with Reliance Jio, Huawei is offering a cashback of Rs 1,200 along with 100GB of 4G data and up to Rs 3300 worth of vouchers. Further, on the mega sale day i.e. 7th August, 2018, early birds will avail a Boat Stone 260 portable Speaker, worth Rs 2490.

To recall, the Huawei Nova 3i features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView Display along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The device features a minimal-bezel display which is suited for immersive video playback. In the imaging department, the Nova 3i sports dual-font facing camera that has a primary sensor of 24MP and a secondary sensor of 2MP.

The device has a dual-rear camera setup at the rear as well which comprises a 16MP primary sensor and 2MP secondary sensor. Under the hood, the device is powered by Kirin 710 SoC. It has an octa-core (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) processor which is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Huawei nova 3i runs on EMUI 8.2 based on the Android 8.1 Oreo.

In addition to the latest EMUI 8.2, the device features a quad-core Kirin 710 chip, Huawei's first 12nm SoC, specifically designed for the Nova series. With over a score of over 130k on AnTuTu, Kirin 710 is not only a powerful SoC, but also Huawei's first SoC to be fabricated with the 12nm process. The device comes with Dual VOLTE network.