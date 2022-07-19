Amazon Files Lawsuit Against 10,000 Facebook Group Admins For Fake Reviews

ENGLISH

    In a fight against fake reviews, the e-commerce portal Amazon has filed a lawsuit against the admins of more than 10,000 Facebook group admins. The company has announced that it has filed legal action against these admins that attempt to orchestrate fake reviews on its e-commerce platform in return for free products or money.

     
    These Facebook Groups Posted Deceptive Reviews Across Countries

    The Facebook groups that Amazon filed a lawsuit against reportedly posted deceptive reviews for products in the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan. Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's VP of Selling Partner Services said that their teams have stopped millions of deceptive reviews of products on its platform before they reached customers. Now the lawsuit is going to help the same forward for fake reviewers operating on its platform.

    These reviewers are said to have created fake reviews for the products like car stereos and camera tripods. One of the Facebook groups that received the lawsuit is named "Amazon Product Review", which had over 43,000 members before Facebook removed it from its platform. The e-commerce platform Amazon has reported over 10,000 fake review groups to Facebook since 2020. The social networking platform has reportedly removed half of these groups and is investigating others.

    "Our teams stop millions of suspicious reviews before they're ever seen by customers, and this lawsuit goes a step further to uncover perpetrators operating on social media," said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's vice president of Selling Partner Services. "Proactive legal action targeting bad actors is one of many ways we protect customers by holding bad actors accountable," Mehta added.

    Amazon Admitted Fake Reviews Problem Last Year

    Last year, Amazon published a blog post admitting that it is facing the fake reviews problem. The e-commerce platform finally admitted to putting down fake reviews for products. The company said that it has more than 12,000 employees across the globe, which are dedicated to preventing people to post fake reviews for its products. In 2021, the company mentioned that it analyzes over 10 million review submissions every week.

     

    In the recent lawsuit, Amazon also mentioned that the Facebook group members also attempted to hide their activity to evade Facebook's detection. The company will be handling the situation of the fake review in a better manner in the coming months.

    Read More About: amazon news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 16:01 [IST]
    X