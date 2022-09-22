Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Goes Live for Prime Members: Deals on Popular Phones
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 is live now for Prime members. The sale will open for everyone tomorrow, September 23. Interested buyers can get several benefits and price-cut deals at the same on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. The Amazon sale is also offering additional discounts with SBI credit and debit cards.
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022
If you're looking for a flagship, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is the best place to shop at. For instance, flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G are available for just Rs. 52,999 against its MRP of Rs. 85,999. You can also exchange your old phone and avail of an additional discount at the sale.
iPhone 13 Mini For Rs. 59,900 on Amazon
If you're planning to get a new iPhone, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the best place to head to. The iPhone 13 Mini is available for just Rs. 59,900, which makes a good deal as a compact smartphone. If you want the Pro variant, the iPhone 13 Pro is available for Rs. 99,900 at the Amazon sale.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Flagships aside, mid-range phones with powerful cameras and unique designs are also the season's favorite. For instance, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available at a whopping discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Buyers can get this for just Rs. 18,499, making it an attractive deal in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment.
Read: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Review
Gaming Phones at Amazon Great Indian Festival
iQOO is a popular brand when it comes to game-centric smartphones. The new iQOO Neo 6 5G packs powerful cooling technology, enhanced haptics, and a glitch-free processor for a smooth gaming experience. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering the iQOO Neo 6 5G for just Rs. 27,999.
Affordable Redmi A1 Gets a Discount at Amazon Great Indian Festival
The Redmi A1 is one of the most affordable smartphones in the Indian market. If your budget is under Rs. 10,000, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering the Redmi A1 for just Rs. 5,999 with bank discounts.
