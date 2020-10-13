Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 Offers On iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 8 5G

ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian sale 2020 is right around the corner, ready with several discount offers. The upcoming Amazon sale is giving away the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the new OnePlus 8 5G at huge discounts. Of course, the list also includes several other devices, but these are some irresistible offers.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 Offers On iPhone 11

     

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 Offers On iPhone 11

    Starting with the flagship Apple iPhone 11, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is dropping its price. The iPhone 11 will certainly sell for under Rs. 50,000 against the original price tag of Rs. 64,800. For now, Amazon teases the price of the iPhone 11 will be Rs. 4x,999, which we suspect could be Rs. 49,999 - a massive price drop indeed.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 Offers On Samsung Galaxy S10

    Samsung fans will certainly be excited about this one. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S10, whose original price tag is Rs. 71,000 will be getting a huge price cut. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is giving the Galaxy S10 as low as Rs. 39,999. Additionally, buyers can check out some of the no-cost EMI offers for the flagship.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 Offers On OnePlus 8 5G

    Adding to the list is the OnePlus 8 5G, which has been sweeping headlines worldwide. The Amazon Great Indian Festival will now be giving away the OnePlus 8 5G starting from Rs. 39,999 for the base variant with 6GB + 128GB storage. The other two variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will cost you Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 Offers On Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Xiaomi fans also have something to look forward to at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Premium mid-range smartphones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro is on a huge discount at the upcoming shopping festival. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will cost as low as Rs. 12,999 against the original price of Rs. 16,999. Surely, this makes one of the most attractive offers from the global e-commerce giant.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 11:56 [IST]
    X