Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Is the iPhone 12 Worth Buying for Under Rs. 40,000?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is scheduled to begin on September 23 and is expected to bring in heavy discount deals on many gadgets. A new reveal suggests the iPhone 12 can be purchased for less than Rs. 40,000 with bank deals and exchange offers at the upcoming Amazon sale.

iPhone 12 Deal at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Looking back, the iPhone 12 was launched in 2020 after delays due to the pandemic and the consecutive lockdown. The iPhone 12 featured an upgraded A14 Bionic processor, MagSafe charging support, 5G support, and improved cameras. If you're planning to shift from Android to iPhone, this model might be an ideal one.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is offering many discount deals on smartphones, including the iPhone 12. Presently, the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 59,900. But the upcoming Amazon sale will offer the smartphone for Rs. 42,999.

One can get a 10 percent instant discount with SBI debit and credit cards, which might further drop the price to Rs. 39,999 or lower. If you also wish to exchange your old phone, the iPhone 12 price might further drop depending on the model and its condition.

Should You Buy iPhone 12 Now?

Presently, everyone is talking about the iPhone 14, its Dynamic Notch, and improved cameras. But the iPhone 14 base model starts at Rs. 79,900 - making it quite expensive. If you're looking for a new iPhone on a budget, the iPhone 12 makes a good deal this festive season.

This is even better if you want to shift from an Android to an iPhone experience. The iPhone 12 offers an OLED Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield for extra durability. It's also the first iPhone to support 5G, which makes it future-proof in India.

At the same time, if you're looking for a relatively new model, the iPhone 13 variants are available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival. If you're already using an iPhone and looking for an upgrade, you can check out the iPhone 13 at a discount.

