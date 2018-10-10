Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Get exciting deals on these Samsung flagship devices

Galaxy Note 8:

Amazon is offering a hard to miss deal on the flagship Galaxy Note 9 as a part of the Great Indian Festival sale. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with an original price tag of Rs 55,900 and is receiving a massive price cut of Rs 11,000 on the purchase of this device. This means following the discount you can grab the Galaxy Note 8 for Rs 43,990, which in our opinion is one of the best deals which you can grab right now.

Galaxy Note 9:

The Galaxy Note 9 is the latest flagship device by Samsung which is packed with powerful features and offers a great performance. The Galaxy Note 9 is a premium device which comes with an original price tag of around Rs 62,000. Amazon is not providing any discount or price cut on the purchase of the Galaxy Note 9, however, you will get an additional cashback of Rs 5,000 on the exchange of your old smartphone.

Galaxy S9:

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched earlier this year in March. The smartphone packs a QuadHD Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Samsung's high-end Exynos processor. The flagship smartphone by Samsung comes with an original price tag of Rs 57,900 and as a part of the sale this device receives a jaw-dropping price cut of Rs 14,910. This means that following the discount you can get a brand new Galaxy S9 for Rs 42,990.

Galaxy A8+:

This is a mid-tier smartphone by the South Korean tech giant. The Samsung Galaxy A8+ packs a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels and is powered by an Exynos 7885 processor. The Galaxy A8+ comes with an original price tag of Rs 41,900 and you get a whopping discount of Rs 17,910 during the Big Billion Days sale. This effectively brings the price of the Galaxy A8+ down to Rs 23,990.

Additional offers:

Apart from the aforementioned discounts and price cuts, Amazon is also offering cashback and no cost EMI offers on these flagship devices. You get an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange of your old devices while purchasing the Galaxy Note 8, and Galaxy S9 and Rs 2,000 exchange value on the purchase of A8+.