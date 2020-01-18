ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Get Exciting Deals On OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus 7 Pro

    By
    |

    Amazon is hosting its Great Indian sale 2020 to mark the celebration of Republic Day in India. As a part of the celebratory sale, the e-commerce giant is offering a huge discount on multiple smartphones and other products. The OnePlus 7T is one such smartphone lineup that is selling with lucrative discounts online.

    Get Exciting Deals On OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus 7 Pro At Amazon

     

    OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus 7 Pro Discount Offers On Amazon

    The OnePlus 7T will be available for purchase at Rs. 34,999 on Amazon with 8GB RAM and 128GB configuration. The 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model could be purchased at Rs. 37,999.

    On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be available at Rs. 51,999. You can avail up to Rs. 12,400 off on exchange while buying the device. The standard OnePlus 7T comes in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colors, while the Pro variant is available in the Haze Blue color option.

    As for the OnePlus 7 Pro, it is currently selling at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 42,999 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM configuration respectively. All three smartphones can be grabbed with up to Rs. 1,500 cashback using an SBI Credit card.

    OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Series Highlight Features

    The OnePlus 7 Pro adorns a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has three cameras at the rear housing a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

    For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor and ships with Android Pie-based Oxygen OS skin. The device packs a 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charging support.

    The OnePlus 7T series has a similar set of features and specifications. Both the devices offer a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED. While the OnePlus 7T's display measures 6.55-inch, the OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch display. Both smartphones run on Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platforms and ships with Android 10 OS with Oxygen OS skin on top.

     

    The standard model has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 16MP triple-rear camera setup. While the Pro model also packs three cameras at the rear, but has 48MP+ 12MP+ 16MP sensors. To capture selfies, there is a 16MP front camera on both smartphones.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020

