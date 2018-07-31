Amazon and Huawei announce ‘The Grand Huawei Sale’

Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced discounts and no-cost EMI offer on its critically acclaimed Huawei P20 Pro and P20 lite, during the 'Grand Huawei Sale' being held on July 31st, 2018. The offers will be available on Huawei's online retail partner Amazon India.

Huawei's latest offering in the mid-segment - Huawei P20 lite will be available at a price of Rs 18,999, for both the variants on 31st July. In addition to the discount and exciting exchange offers, the user can avail 10% instant discount on Citi debit & credit cards at no cost EMI.

With the advanced camera system on Huawei P20 Pro, the company will offer cashback, no cost EMI and exciting exchange offer on the device. Huawei P20 Pro will be available on an instant 10% cashback. This offer is available only for Citi bank card members. In addition to this, the customers can also avail exchange offers of up to INR 6,000.

While the Huawei P20 Lite features a 5.8 inch display with a screen resolution of 2,280*1,080 pixels, The Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1 inch display with a resolution of 2,240*1,080 pixels, and is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. In addition to this, the company has announced its GPU Turbo upgrade will be coming to the P20 Pro and P20 lite, along with AI shopping feature on the Huawei P20 Pro through an OTA update.

Powered by the new graphics processing acceleration technology, GPU Turbo, the devices will come with a hardware-software integration, to increase graphics processing efficiency. Huawei's GPU Turbo is a graphics processing acceleration technology that re-architects how graphics are processed on the system level for revolutionary performance and efficiency improvement.

This latest technology will allow users to enjoy 4D gaming experience with the help of AI, ensuring real-time image and sound recognition, and intelligent game vibrations. It will boost graphics performance by around 60 percent while reducing the energy consumption by around 30 percent.

Addressing the challenge around smartphones demanding heavy graphics processing capability and cutting-edge technologies like AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality) and image rendering that also demand high graphics processing ability, the company has designed the GPU Turbo, a key technological breakthrough developed based on accumulated experience in the graphics processing field.