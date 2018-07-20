Amazon India EMI Fest: Grab OnePlus 6, Realme 1 and more at 10% cashback

OnePlus 6

Oneplus 6 has received a title of best flagship phones under Rs 40,000. The smartphone comes in two variant one with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM another with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The base variant comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990 and Rs 39,999 for high-end variant and the No Cost EMI option starts at Rs 1,664. buyers can avail 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. No Cost EMI is available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.

Oppo Realme 1

Oppo's sub-brand Realme focuses on the online retail segment. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,990 and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has a 13-megapixel single-camera setup at the rear and an 8-megapixel front camera.



The smartphone is available for No Cost EMI starting from Rs 522. Buyers also have a chance to win BookMyShow vouchers of Rs 200 every day. Buyers will also receive free case and screen protector. Jio users can get benefits up to Rs 4,850.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime comes with a 5.5-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The No Cost EMI starts from Rs 665 per month. Buyer can avail 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card and also other major credit cards.

Moto G6

The newly launched Motorola Moto G6 is priced from Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. The phone also comes with a dual rear camera setup.

The No Cost EMI starts from Rs 666 per month, and available on all major credit cards. Buyers can avail 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Honor 7C

Honor 7C is one of the most affordable devices with the dual-camera setup in the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB ROM.

The No Cost EMI for Honor 7C starts from Rs 475 per month available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, HDFC Bank Credit Cards, AXIS Bank Credit Cards. Interestingly the No Cost EMI is applicable for selected HDFC Debit cards also. Jio users can also enjoy a cashback of Rs 2200 + 100 GB additional 4G data.

Nokia 7 Plus

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 25,999, for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone is an Android One device, running stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and also has a dual-camera setup.

This smartphone comes with a lot of offers. The No Cost EMI starts from Rs 1236 for Bajaj Finserv EMI card, on all major credit cards and selected HDFC debit cards.

Airtel Pre-paid users can avail a cashback of Rs 2,000 for Nokia 7 Plus purchase. Free Airtel TV Offer for Nokia 7 Plus. Servify Protect Plan (Complimentary) for the device. Picsdream Moments & Memories free merchandise offer for the smartphone and also 25 percent instant discount on domestic hotels.

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X which is one of the most expensive smartphones for the Indian smartphone market comes with a starting price of Rs 90,949 on Amazon India.



The No Cost EMI for the smartphone starts from Rs 4,324 per month available on ICICI credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card. Buyers can avail 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.