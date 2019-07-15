Amazon Prime Day 2019: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Bundle Offer For Rs. 56,990 News oi-Vivek

Smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, and LG have come up with attractive deals on smartphones as a part of the Amazon Prime Day 2019. Huawei has also joined the bandwagon with its Mate 20 Pro bundle. The e-commerce website is now offering the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei Watch GT for a combined price of Rs. 56,990.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched in India for Rs. 69,000, and the Huawei Watch GT was made available for Rs. 15,990.

Along with the aforementioned offer, Amazon is also offering an instant 10% cashback on purchases using HDFC credit and debit cards. The users can also opt for the no-cost EMI plan for up to 9 months.

A Bit About The Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Mate 20 Pro is the company’s first smartphone to feature Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 980 SoC, (7nm) processor. Even though the chipset is almost a year old, the Kirin 980 is still capable of handling the most graphics-intensive tasks and games like PUBG and Fortnite with ease.

The Mate 20 Pro is also a great device for multimedia content consumption, as it comes with a QHD+ AMOLED display with dual curved edges, offering higher screen to body ratio.

As far as the Huawei Watch GT is concerned, the smartwatch looks stylish and the design is complemented with the user-replaceable straps. It has a 1.35-inch circular OLED display and can be paired with both Android and iOS devices.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei Watch GT are a cool combo, as the software on both devices complements each other. Both products are designed by Huawei, they are expected to offer work better with one another.

Should You Go For This Deal?

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei Watch GT are designed to offer premium features with almost no compromise. Even though the smartphone is almost a year old, it still packs a punch and is less likely to have software related issues, as Huawei has officially confirmed that the Mate 20 Pro will receive Android Q update.

