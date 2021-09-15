Amazon Removes Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Arrival Details; Is The Launch Postponed? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has been updating its mid-range smartphone portfolio with the launch of new 5G smartphones consistently. Both the Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series has received several devices with 5G network connectivity. The Galaxy M52 is the next Samsung offering enabled with 5G network support heading to India. Its launch has been scheduled for September 19 in India which was confirmed by Amazon India today. However, the e-commerce giant has now removed the Galaxy M52's promo page hinting at a delayed launch. Is it really the case? Let's find out:

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Postponed?

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G official launch was earlier slated for September 19 in India. A promotional poster shared by Amazon confirmed the handset's arrival this week in the country. However, Amazon has now removed the arrival date hinting at a delayed launch.

The online reports suggest the currently tipped launch date (September 19) falls on Sunday which might not be a successful event if hosted. There are possibilities the company launches the Galaxy M52 5G on Monday, i.e, September 20 instead. It is worth mentioning that Samsung is yet to confirm this information.

Therefore, validating the information suggesting September 20 launch would be hard just yet. We might get some confirmation from the company soon. Until then, we would suggest you take this information as a grain of salt and wait for Samsung or Amazon to confirm the next launch date in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Highlight Features

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is rumoured to be equipped with the Snapdragon 778G processor. The octa-core MediaTek gaming chipset will have 6GB/8GB RAM support. The storage option and the firmware tipped is 128GB and Android 11 OS respectively. The device will have One UI 3.1 interface on top.

The Galaxy M52 5G's other highlight features tipped are a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution and a triple-rear camera setup housing a 64MP primary sensor.

The Galaxy M52 5G is also said to feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is also expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Best Mobiles in India