Amazon’s 10.or D launched at Rs. 4,999, sale debuts on January 5

Yesterday we saw that Amazon will be launching a new 10.or smartphone in order to compete against the Flipkart Billion Capture+ that was launched last month.

As claimed, the company has announced the 10.or D smartphone. The device has been launched in two variants - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity priced at Rs. 4,999 and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity priced at Rs. 5,999. The registrations for the smartphone are open on Amazon India and the sale will debut on January 5, 2018 at 12 PM.

On buying the 10.or D smartphone, the Amazon Prime members will get an additional 1-year warranty. There will be other launch offers as well.

Design and Display The 10.or D aka Tenor D smartphone boasts of a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the smartphone that lets users to unlock the device in just 0.2 seconds. The smartphone is claimed to feature a modern and stylish design as well. Hardware The smartphone is claimed to have gone through 962 tests to make sure that it renders the performance that is needed by the users. The 10.or D makes use of a 64-bit quad-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 SoC that is teamed up with Adreno 308 GPU. This processor and GPU combination lets the smartphone render smooth and fluid visuals and a seamless user experience. Cameras Talking about the cameras, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera complete with autofocus and an LED flash. Up front, it bears a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Battery The 10.or D is powered by a juicy 3500mAh Li-Po high density battery that is claimed to deliver up to 70 hours of MP3 playback time, up to 25 hours of talk time, and up to 10 hours of internet browsing time. Other features The Amazon 10.or D smartphone comes with entertainment-centric features such as Dirac speaker, FM Radio and OTG support as well. The fingerprint sensor at the rear of the smartphone is claimed to unlock the device in 0.2 seconds when the phone is turned on and 0.7 seconds when the same is turned off. Also, the fingerprint sensor can keep the content saved on the device safe and secure.