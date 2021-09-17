Amazon Samsung Monster Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung regained its lost foothold in the Indian market with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones. Fresh reports point out that the imminent launch of a new smartphone - the Galaxy M52 5G in India. This smartphone has also been teased by the online retailer Amazon India.

Now, Amazon India has hosted a quiz contest under the Funzone section of its app to celebrate the success of these Galaxy M series smartphones. As a part of this quiz contest called Amazon Samsung Monster Quiz, the online retailer will let 10 fortunate winners get Rs. 10,000 credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account.

Amazon Samsung Monster Quiz Details

The Amazon Samsung Monster Quiz is live from 15 September at 12 AM to 18 October 11:59 PM. The winners will be announced after the conclusion of this contest. You will be able to take part in the quiz by answering a set of five questions asked by the online retailer.

Notably, all these questions will be related to the Galaxy M series smartphones. Once you answer all questions correctly, you will be taken to the lucky draw wherein you can emerge as one of the 10 winners.

Amazon Samsung Monster Quiz Answers

As you need to answer these questions correctly, here we have given the correct answers to these questions.

Question 1: Which Of The Below Monstrous Galaxy M Series Products Have Had A Roaring Success In The Past 2 Amazon Great India Festivals?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: The new Galaxy M coming back soon has the ___ monster design!

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: Which of the below has been the most powerful processor in Galaxy M Series till yet?

Answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Question 4: The ___ display in Samsung Galaxy M series has been the slickest one till yet! P.S. - Watch out for the new Galaxy M

Answer: sAMOLED+

Question 5: The monster is back loaded with the below features! Watch out for the new Galaxy M

Answer: All of the above

That's it! You can try your luck to win Rs. 10,000 as a part of the Amazon Samsung Monster Quiz contest.

