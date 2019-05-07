Amazon Summer Sale: Grab iPhone X with discount of up to Rs 21,900 News oi-Karan Sharma Grab the Apple iPhone X with a discount of Rs 21,900 with Amazon Summer Sale 2019.

Amazon is once again back with its Amazon India's Summer sale days and this time the company has a giving huge discount of smartphones and electronics. If you remember Apple launched its iPhone X on its 10th-anniversary celebration. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 91,990, but now under the summer sale, the company is offering the smartphone for Rs 69,999. So if you are planning to buy one, then this is the best time to grab the phone.

The top-notch variant of the iPhone X with 256GB storage is now up for grabs at Rs 1,01999 with a discount of Rs 4,901. As mentioned above the e-commerce giant is offering the phone with a discount of Rs 21,900. You can also avail other offers like 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 with the SBI debit and credit card transaction.

If you are not willing to pay the entire amount in one shot then you can also opt for the No Cost EMI options. Apart from that buyers will also receive up to Rs 24,00 cashback on Netmeds, Yatra, BookMyShow, Swiggy, and on recharges and bill payments on Amazon. Do note that the validity will be from 4 to 7 May 2019.

Just to recall, the iPhone X comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display and a notch on the top of the display. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the A11 Bionic chipset.

On the optical front, the iPhone offers dual rear camera setup with the combination of dual 12-megapixel camera sensors with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 7-megapixel TrueDepth front camera with Face ID protection. The rear panel comes with a glass finish which also supports wireless charging.